If you’re a Cullman sanitation customer with a growing pile of off-limits waste that the department won’t accept in the conventional trash, Saturday marks your chance to get rid of it for good.
The city will host its Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until noon (or until it reaches full capacity). The disposal area will be located at the east parking lot at Heritage Park (near Lowe’s), and is free to all residential city sanitation customers.
The event allows sanitation customers to bring items not allowed in their weekly garbage haul for free disposal, and includes things like paint, antifreeze, propane, antifreeze, car batteries, tires, and more. Contact the City Sanitation Department at (256) 737-7560 ahead of time for more information about which materials will be accepted.
Members of the Cullman City Council discussed the drop-off this week during the council’s regular meeting, which featured an otherwise light agenda. In other business, the council:
- Adopted a resolution to enter into an agreement with the North Alabama Cooperative Purchasing Association.
- Reappointed Vincent Karolewics to the Airport Board.
- Reappointed Amy Leonard to the Tree Commission.
- Reappointed Michael Sullins to the Tree Commission.
