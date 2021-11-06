The city of Cullman will be hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Nov. 13 for city residents to get rid of some of their household items — such as batteries, paints or other items containing hazardous chemicals — that they are unable to throw in the trash.
The disposal event will take place at Heritage Park’s parking lot on Lee Avenue (behind Lowe’s), and will last from 8 a.m. until noon — or until capacity is met.
Only city residential sanitation customers will be allowed to dispose of their hazardous materials, and residency will be verified on-site.
Materials accepted include:
- Propane
- Fire extinguishers
- Aerosol cans
- Flammable solids & liquids
- Oil-based paint
- Water reactive materials
- Oxidizing solids & liquids
- Organic peroxide type D & E
- Pesticide solids & liquids
- Mercury
- Mercury manufactured articles
- Corrosive solids & liquids
- Oil
- Antifreeze
- Batteries (alkaline, lead acid, lithium, lithium ion, nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride)
- Asbestos-containing material – non-friable
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Electronics/TVs/VCRs
- Tires (no commercial, large vehicle, industrial or tractor)
Materials not accepted include:
- Business wastes
- PCB-containing materials
- Cylinders other than fire extinguishers & propane tanks
- Radioactive materials, including smoke detectors
- Ammunition
- Firearms
- Explosives
- Medical wastes
- Medications
