Paint cans
The city of Cullman will be hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Nov. 13 for city residents to get rid of some of their household items — such as batteries, paints or other items containing hazardous chemicals — that they are unable to throw in the trash.

The disposal event will take place at Heritage Park’s parking lot on Lee Avenue (behind Lowe’s), and will last from 8 a.m. until noon — or until capacity is met.

Only city residential sanitation customers will be allowed to dispose of their hazardous materials, and residency will be verified on-site.

Materials accepted include:

  • Propane
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Aerosol cans
  • Flammable solids & liquids
  • Oil-based paint
  • Water reactive materials
  • Oxidizing solids & liquids
  • Organic peroxide type D & E
  • Pesticide solids & liquids
  • Mercury
  • Mercury manufactured articles
  • Corrosive solids & liquids
  • Oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Batteries (alkaline, lead acid, lithium, lithium ion, nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride)
  • Asbestos-containing material – non-friable
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Electronics/TVs/VCRs
  • Tires (no commercial, large vehicle, industrial or tractor)

Materials not accepted include:

  • Business wastes
  • PCB-containing materials
  • Cylinders other than fire extinguishers & propane tanks
  • Radioactive materials, including smoke detectors
  • Ammunition
  • Firearms
  • Explosives
  • Medical wastes
  • Medications

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

