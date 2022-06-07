Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs had pledged the city’s new water park would be open for business by Memorial Day — and thanks to a successful soft launch that kicked off late last month, WildWater at the Cullman Aquatic and Wellness Center managed to meet that deadline.
The real splash, though, begins next week, when the city will stage a weekend-long grand opening event for the expansive $10 million addition to the growing footprint of municipal park & rec offerings on the south end of town. The park’s official grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, followed at 11 a.m. by a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Designed to serve as a regional attraction for out-of-town guests as well as staple summertime outdoor place for locals, the park boasts a 22,000 square-foot wave pool, ten thrill slides and rides, a Kids’ Splash Area featuring eight age-appropriate slides, a “Drift River” attraction for those just looking to relax, and a pair of on-site food and beverage spots.
Cullman park & rec director Nathan Anderson informed the city council on Monday that the soft opening had gone smoothly, having “given us an opportunity to finish up a few final details.” Anderson said the park’s soft opening already is running on the same summertime operating schedule that guests can find online as they plan their visit.
“There’s nothing restricted in the park as of now, though there is limited capacity as we’ve been using this time to train staff, finish up some landscaping, and other details. The park is open to anyone inside or outside the community, with both day passes and season passes.”
A full rundown of all the park’s new features, as well as pass information and operating hours, can be found online at wildwatercullman.com.
In other business at its regular meeting Monday, the city council:
Authorized a one-time bonus payment of $2 per month, multiplied by each employee’s total years of service, for current City of Cullman retirees. The payment was approved as part of a relief package for t
- eachers and municipal retirees statewide by the Alabama Legislature in March. That legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, allows municipalities to participate with the Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama (RSA) in offering the one-time bonus, with the city covering its cost.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 390 County Road 1320 and owned by John and Rebecca Rodriguez into the City of Cullman under R-1 Residential zoning.
- Set a public hearing for the July 11 regular council meeting at 7 p.m., to solicit comment on a proposed ordinance that would rezone two lots (Lots 465 and 466) along Third Avenue SE from M-1 Manufacturing to CBD (Central Business District). The proposal already has received a favorable recommendation form the city planning commission.
- Set a public hearing for the July 11 regular council meeting at 7 p.m., to solicit comment on a proposed ordinance that would rezone properties located on Eighth Street NE to B-2 Business. The proposal already has received a favorable recommendation form the city planning commission.
Approved a special event request from Sheila Haynes to stage a get-out-the-vote promotion, ahead of the June 21 Republican Party primary runoff, to take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. during this month’s 2nd Fridays event on June 10. The council approved the request pending review from the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors 2nd Fridays.
- Approved a special event request from State Farm agent Tesha Brewer to stage a June 18 100-year celebration event on Fisher Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Approved a special event request from Dr. Wilda Hameen of Law Mortuary to hold an annual scholarship fundraiser at 1742 Morning Drive NE on June 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Approved a special event request from Sheila Haynes to hold a Jericho Walk at the Cullman Count
- y Courthouse from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on June 20, an event intended “to encourage citizens to pray and vote in the runoff election” on June 21, according to the request’s agenda description.
- Approved a special event req
- uest from Garlan Gudger for an annual customer appreciation party in the alley behind Southern Accents Architectural Antiques, to be held July 9 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Adopted a resolution, pending review by the city attorney, to approve a lease agreement between the city and CSX to allow the city’s continued use of certain properties near the railroad.
- Adopted an ordinance reaffirming existing property taxes in the City of Cullman, an annually-required measure that does not alter current property tax rates in any way.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s May 23 regular meeting.