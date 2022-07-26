Fall may yet be two months away, but summer isn’t too early for local organizations and businesses to fix their plans for late-year events that aim to take advantage of the approach of milder weather. At its regular meeting this week, the Cullman City Council approved a trio of requests to hold special events — including the Cullman County Fair — during September and early October.
As it customarily does, the council approved the Cullman Lions Club’s annual request to conduct the fair at the Cullman County Fairgrounds near Sportsman Lake. This year’s fair will be held from Oct. 6-15, with the Fair Parade set to take place the preceding Saturday, Oct. 1 along U.S. Highway 31 through the city’s downtown. The fair is already taking applications from exhibitors; visit www.cullmanfair.org to access forms to begin the registration process.
The council also approved a special event request from Judy Caples of the Cullman Downtown Merchants Association to stage a September block party in the Warehouse District. The outdoor event will open the streets to pedestrian traffic along First Avenue near the Festhalle on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., pending the finalization of street closure arrangements with the city.
The council also signed off on a special event request from Chambers Farm and Garden in west Cullman, which will hold a fall festival at the store’s location along U.S. Highway 278 on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Adopted a resolution to apply for state and federal matching funds for airport improvement projects for the 2023 fiscal year. Airport manager Ben Harrison said the funds will support development of new infrastructure as the airport enacts project work outlined in its upcoming five-year plan.
- Awarded a bid for supplying and installing fencing and gates at the airport to Cullman-based Parris Fence Company in the amount of $25,633.
- Adopted a resolution to join the State of Alabama and other local governments in the current and future opioid settlements. The Cullman County Commission approved a similar measure at its regular July meeting last week.
- Approved a lease renewal agreement with United Way of Cullman County to continue operating out of its current office space in the city-owned Cullman Depot building along Arnold Street NE.
- Approved a change order with ADG Waterpark Design that decreases the project cost of work at the WildWater amusement park by $66,225.
- Awarded a bid for pipe and materials for street improvements at Warnke Road to Southern Pipe and Supply in the amount of $252,560.69.
- Awarded a bid for various types of concrete to Ready Mix USA, LLC. Council member Brad Smith, an employee of the company, abstained from the vote to award the bid.
- Awarded a bid for various types of rock to Dothan-based Wiregrass Construction.
- Appointed council member Johnny Cook’s nominee B.J. Morgan to replace outgoing board member Nona Moon on the board of the city tree commission.
- Appointed council member Johnny Cook’s nominee Brad Jones as a supernumerary on the city zoning board.
- Appointed council member Brad Smith’s nominee Suzanne Harbin to the Industrial Development board to complete Tim Culpepper’s unexpired term.
- Appointed council member Clint Hollingsworth’s nominee Tabatha Smothers to the CATS TV board.