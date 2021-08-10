A portion of land just north of the commercial zone along Alabama Highway 157 could become the newest footprint addition to Cullman’s city limits, if the city council agrees to annex the property at an upcoming meeting.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council held a first reading for an ordinance that, if adopted, would take in an estimated 30 acres of land abutting the commercial strip just north of the Cracker Barrel restaurant along Highway 157.
The land lies along Old Highway 157, which runs behind the restaurant and bends westward toward the nearby Interstate. Running eastward, the road turns south and intersects with Alabama Highway 157 near the Arby’s Restaurant, before continuing as St. Joseph Street on the southern side of the same intersection.
If annexed into the city, the property would receive an R-4 residential zoning designation. The proposal was advanced to the city council after receiving a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
While the council will wait until its next meeting to decide on that annexation, it did move to annex a far smaller property on Monday, suspending the rules after the first reading of an ordinance to take in a piece of residential property along County Road 1329 near Lake George. The R-1 zoned property is the site of a single-family home.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Modified the city’s zoning ordinance to change parking space requirements from 20’ to 18’, following a public hearing on the matter at which no one spoke. The change corrects an earlier clerical error in the ordinance.
- Approved a special event request from the Good Samaritan Health Clinic for a Health Awareness block to be held Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cullman Housing Authority.
- In two separate measures, adopted a lateral employee transfer policy for both the fire and police department. The change allows the mayor and department heads, at their discretion, to accommodate prior years of service and relevant acquired skills among department job applicants who have elsewhere held similar positions to the ones for which they’re applying with the city.
- Agreed to contract with the Alabama High School Athletic Association to continue hosting its 1A-3A state track meet at Cullman High School from 2022 through 2026. The contract extends for a fresh five years the city’s current agreement with the AHSAA, which draws guests from across the state to Cullman for the annual spring event.
- Reauthorized the city’s annual procedure for applying for matching state and federal funds for improvement projects at Cullman Regional Airport for to 2022 fiscal year.
- Approved a $134,300 change order for ProSlide Technology for a change in materials to facilitate ongoing park improvements.
- Awarded a bid for 6’’ pipe, hydrants, and fittings to low bidder Ferguson Waterworks, Inc. in the amount of $49,470.57.
- Awarded a bid for an asphalt patch truck to low bidder HD Industries in the amount of $137,928.80.
- Awarded a rolling bid for concrete to low bidder Ready Mix USA.
- Approved an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), with matching contribution from the city, to fund a neighborhood improvement project along Warnke Road. Pending funding, the project will rehabilitate street infrastructure and repave a span of Warnke Road that runs approximately from the 5 points intersection at Rosemont Avenue westward, to the intersection at Ward Drive.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s July 19 regular meeting.
