Saving their biggest annual financial obligation for the final day of the closing fiscal year, the Cullman City Council this week approved a 2023 budget that eclipses the 2022 one it replaces by more than $4.5 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 9 percent.
At a Friday, Sept. 30, regular meeting rescheduled from its typical Monday slot to afford a week’s worth of consultation with municipal department heads, the council approved an FY 2023 budget that totals $52,899,395 — a figure that’s 8.6 larger than the outgoing FY 2022 budget of $48,338,554.
The new budget includes an across-the-board cost-of-living pay raise of 6 percent for city employees, with the council separately approving new pay scale structures for both the city fire and police departments. All employees across all departments also will receive a budgeted, one-time pay supplement of $800 in November, and the city is absorbing an approximate 7.5 percent increase in the cost of employee health care coverage in order to keep individual premiums at their current levels.
“‘If you don’t pay your people, you don’t retain your people,” explained Mayor Woody Jacobs, noting that the city is attempting to bolster incentives to current and potential employees in an increasingly competitive labor market compared with the private sector.
Council members shared spending and capital improvement highlights that are new (or carried over) to the 2023 budget, the largest coming as a $5 million commitment to the city’s ongoing, multi-year sewer line replacement project via the Alabama Stat Revolving Fund (SRF), a low-interest loan program for municipal public infrastructure. Other SRF-funded projects in the coming year are a variety of improvements at the city’s waste water treatment plant ($1.6 million) and a separate $850,000 screen refurbishment project for the plant’s south pump station.
The city also plans to step up its paving itinerary in the coming year, devoting approximately $3.5 million (compared with $2.1 million during the past year) of the street department’s total $7.2 million FY 2023 budget to paving projects. The Cullman Regional Airport will received $1.5 million to help fund construction of a new 100’ x 100’ hangar, as well as a combined $415,000 in additional city funding for other projects.
Meeting local contribution requirements for awarded grant-funded projects will take up a combined $2.55 million in FY 2023 funds, including $1.35 million for improvements at Warnke Road (through the Community Development Block Grant program) plus an additional $1.2 million for streetscape work along Arnold Street, Clark Street and 2nd Avenue NE near Depot Park and City Hall. City schools also will receive municipal contributions for in-progress capital improvements, including $1 million for construction of a second access road at the Cullman Primary School.
The budget for the new fiscal year takes effect on Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023.