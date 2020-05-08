Cullman County's school systems have set their graduation dates, and commencement ceremonies will be moving outside to help maintain social distancing.
Cullman High School will be hosting its commencement ceremony on May 22 at 7 p.m. in Oliver Woodard Stadium, with May 23 set as an alternate date in the event of rain.
The Cullman County School System will have its graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 23, with almost every school having its ceremony at 6 p.m. on the school football fields.
Three schools will have different graduation times, with the Cullman County Child Development Center hosting its graduation in the CDC gym on May 22 at 1 p.m.
Because of the many shared families between Holly Pond High School and Fairview High School, those schools will also have different commencement times on May 23, with Holly Pond's set for 5 p.m. and Fairview's set for 7 p.m., said Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette.
The system has not set a limit for the number of family members that can attend the ceremonies, but each household will be required to maintain social distancing and anyone who is sick or at-risk should probably remain at home, he said.
The system had previously set a tentative mid-June date for commencement ceremonies, but Friday's loosening of statewide restrictions by Gov. Kay Ivey meant they could be moved up, Barnette said.
"I've been committed to doing some kind of face-to-face graduation," he said.
Barnette said he knows there are some excited teachers and seniors in the county who will be looking forward to the new date, and he is looking forward to getting to send off 2020 graduates in the right way.
"I'm just excited for the families of all of our seniors," he said.
