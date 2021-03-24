With a chance for severe weather throughout the day, schools in the Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems will be closed on Thursday.
Students in both systems will be learning virtually instead of attending school in person.
Cullman County school campuses will be CLOSED Thursday 3/25 due to the threat of severe weather. Classes will be operating virtually.— Cullman County Schools (@CCBOEAL) March 24, 2021
Due to the threat of inclement weather conditions, Cullman City Schools will operate remotely on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Please stay weather aware.— Jennifer Sparkman, Ed.S., NBCT (@jennlynn70) March 24, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.