Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, Cullman County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. and Cullman City Schools will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
Parts of North Alabama are under a tornado watch due to the remnants of Hurricane Laura, and the National Weather Service's forecast includes a chance of severe weather for Cullman County along with high wind gusts and rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.