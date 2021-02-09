The Cullman City Council on Monday thanked City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson for her years of service and welcomed the incoming superintendent while also pledging its support of the school system’s capital improvement plan.
Patterson, who has been superintendent of the system since 2015 will be retiring in July. The school board recently announced Demopolis City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff as her replacement.
The council presented Patterson with a resolution, thanking her for her years of service.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Cullman City School System,” said Patterson. “I look forward to seeing what Mr. Kallhoff does.”
The council approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the school system to “support and assist in their capital improvement plan.”
“The school system is at the top of our priority list,” said Councilman Clint Hollingsworth. “We want to make sure the message is clear that we do support our schools.”
At Monday’s meeting, the council also approved a 1.34 percent increase in the lodging tax. The previous rate was 12.25 percent, with the city receiving 2.25 percent of that.
Hollingsworth said while the tax has been increased, it will be borne primarily by out-of-town visitors. “This is going to be paid for by people outside of Cullman coming in to our city to stay the night, hopefully, for events that we host,” he said. “This will help create new construction and maintain current facilities from here until we all have passed. This is a good thing because this tax is not imposed on local citizens.”
“The only way it’s going to affect our local citizens is it’s going to enhance our quality of life and the facilities they will have access to,” added Councilman Johnny Cook.
One upcoming improvement will be to Nesmith Park. The council approved a $779,544 bid from Coston General Contractors, Inc., for improvements at the park.
“It’s going to be fabulous what’s coming,” said Hollingsworth. “It’s going to be great for folks in that area.”
Mayor Woody Jacobs estimated the park improvements would be done around September.
In public hearings, the council heard from a resident concerned about the impact rezoning property on Bolte Road SE from R-1 residential to Planned Unit Development would have on the road. Brian Messersmith said he calculated that with an additional 280 house on the property and the possibility of 54 new houses on an adjoining 17 acres, there would be 1,000 vehicles traveling the road daily.
He said the road is currently not equipped to accommodate the traffic and is poorly maintained. “My wish is that once construction is completed that the road be repaved, adding appropriate, wider shoulders, and that it be appropriately striped . . . so it can accommodate the heavier traffic,” he said. “That may not be the last subdivision that goes out that way.”
The council approved the rezoning of the property and the rezoning of Beech Ave. SW from M-2 Manufacturing to B-2 Business District.
The council also approved:
- A special event request from Justin Lynch of Jesus in the World Ministry to hold a prayer gathering on Feb. 20 in front of the Cullman County Courthouse beginning at noon;
- A request from Hank’s Sports Grill, 601 4th St. SW, for a restaurant alcohol license;
- A resolution to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to maintain a traffic control system at the intersection of Highway 69 and 24th St. SW;
- A resolution to enter into an agreement with Chest Medicine of Cullman to oversee and provide medical direction, case analysis and clinical oversight regarding outbreaks of infectious diseases;
- A bid of $4,475,246 to Pipeworks Plus, Inc., for improvements to the Derby Creek Sewer line;
- A resolution to enter into a contract with Millennium Risk Managers to provide medical billing repricing for the jail system;
- A service contract agreement with Evans Terry Associates for the development and implementation of a transition plan for compliance with ADA regulations;
- Authorization for the city attorney to seek clarification to levy franchise taxes;
- An amendment to the zoning ordinance of the city;
- Annexation of property on Welti Road SE as AG-1 Agricultural and Residential;
- An ordinance to improve and update the inspection process for street construction;
- An ordinance to amend the dedication of streets in Cullman;
- Reappointment of Herbert Arnold and Will Harding to the Parks and Rec Board;
- Appointment of Richard Orr to the Parks and Rec board; and
- Appointment of Josh Canaday to the Industrial Development Board.
