Mayor Woody Jacobs and the Cullman city council presented City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kalhoff with a $600,000 check for the school system’s capital improvement plan.
“This is the first installment of a 10-year commitment to the city schools,” said Council President Jenny Folsom. At the end of 10 years, the city will have invested $6 million into the system’s capital improvement projects.
Kalhoff gave the council an update on the progress of the system’s projects, noting that they will be opening bids on the primary school and middle school projects in early 2022.
“At Cullman High School, the gym bleacher project is underway and is scheduled to be completed before the first basketball game, which is soon,” he said.
He said they are also installing card access systems at all the schools, beginning with the central office, using state security funding.
Kalhoff also shared state testing results from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP).
“Our school system ranked in the top 15 in all categories with a few subject areas in the top 10,” he said.
“Our administrators, instructional coaches and teachers are working relentlessly to improve and move forward in all areas to achieve our goal of being in the top five of everything we do,” he added.
The council also amended the professional services contract with Cohen, Carnaggio, & Reynolds, Inc. due to an increased scope of work for the Civic Center Complex project.
“They’re increasing the footage of the civic center aspect of it, which is very much needed, to have more space from 105,000 square feet to 125,000 square feet,” said Folsom. The previous civic center was 30,000 square feet.
The council approved a $30 million bond last April for the expansion of the water park at the aquatic center and building the new civic center.
The city has been without a civic center since selling its old one to Desperation Church in 2019 for $3.1 million.
The complex will be located at the site of the former Marvin’s hardware center across from Heritage Park on Main Avenue.
City leaders said the project would feature six courts with seating and space for large regional and national tournaments, as well as local sporting events. Rooms inside the venue, they added, also would be configurable to accommodate a variety of civic functions of different sizes.
The council also approved two special event requests, one for the Cullman County Wranglers Club for a Trunk-or-Treat at Depot Park on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the other for the Christmas Open House in the Warehouse District Nov. 11-13.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with MXI Environmental Services, LLC for the disposal of household hazardous waste materials. Residential city customers can bring hazardous waste materials - such as oil, paint, fire extinguishers and aerosol cans - on Nov. 13 to the Heritage Park parking lot near Lowe’s from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until capacity is reached;
- Approved resolutions to contract with St. John & Associates for Streetscape Improvements on Second Avenue NE from Arnold Street to Clark Street and engineering services for the sewer collection improvements program for screen refurbishment at the South Pump Station;
- Accepted a bid for a crew cab flatbed truck from Eckenrod Ford in the amount of $43,503;
- Accepted a bid for black and gray pipe from Bear Concrete Products;
- Amended the Cullman Fire and Rescue Fair Labor Standards Act Work Cycle Policy;
- Rezoned property owned by Shelby Hankey located at 101 Main Avenue from R-4 Residential District to CBD Central Business District;
- Annexed property owned by Sherry Rutherford located at 1240 County Road 1422 as R-1 Residential District and properties owned by G.A.P. Properties, LLC., located on County Road 770 as R-4 Residential District;
- Heard the first reading of changes to the city’s Emily’s Law ordinance to bring it into compliance with the state law. Emily’s Law, named for Emily Colvin who died after being attacked by a pack of dogs, establishes procedures for investigating dangerous dogs and consequences if a dog is found to be dangerous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.