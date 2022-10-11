The Cullman City Council has approved a permit for an event that organizers say will make parents more aware of “the negative influences on social media.”
Anita Smith, organizer for the Cullman Stands Up rally, scheduled for Oct. 22, said that she is hoping the event will make parents more aware of the dangers that can come with their children’s use of social media.
“What we are going to do is make families aware of what is happening to our families. By that I mean, who is in your child’s room at night, who is with your child 24/7? Social media is pervasive and we are allowing it. We are just opening our homes and welcoming the most negative and immoral influences on ourselves and our children,” Smith said.
Last weekend’s Cullman Comes Out, an event supporting the area’s LGBTQ+ community, took up the bulk of the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting, receiving both positive and negative feedback.
Lance Conn expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the council for not only approving the permit to hold the event, but also maintaining the safety of those in attendance.
“The event was billed as a family friendly event, but due to to some of the messages that I read, I did not feel comfortable bringing my children. Not because I feared that they would be exposed to something nefarious, but because I feared that those who disagreed with the event would respond violently,” Conn said. “I was thankful to see the Cullman Police Department on site to ensure a peaceful event for everyone.”
After dedicating his comment to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Stuart Langford addressed the council. While not mentioning last weekend’s event specifically, he expressed his desire for the council to be more selective when approving event requests in the future.
“Tonight I implore the city council and the mayor to restore honor to this great town and ban events of sexual nature on public property. Y’all like to brag about the heritage of this city...show that you actually care about restoring family values,” Langford said.
In other business the council:
Approved a special event request from Robert Starcross to hold an individual protest with signs around 626 Olive Street Southwest on Oct. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Approved a special event request from Andy Palys of the Cullman County Wranglers to hold the annual Jeepers Creepers trunk or treat and canned food drive for Cullman Caring for Kids on Oct. 29, in Depot Park from 5-8 p.m.
Approved a special event permit request from Stephanie Wood to hold a Halloween Night trick or treating event that would require the closing of 5th Avenue between 5th Street and 6th Street SE on Oct. 31 from 4-10 pm.
Approved a resolution proclaiming Oct. 19 as “Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.”
Approved a resolution to accept a $300,000 grant from ADECA for Recreational Trails at the Palomino RV Resort and committed to matching $168,336 in funding.
Approved a resolution to submit a grant application CDBG funds to construct infrastructure improvements at the Cobblestone Hotel and Wissota Chophouse located at 1835 Main Avenue SW.
Held the first public reading of Ordinance No. 2023-01 to annex two properties owned by the City of Cullman located on Fairway Drive into the city limits of Cullman as AG-1 Agricultural District which received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.