With the 2020-2021 budget not yet ready, the Cullman City Council Monday approved a resolution to continue paying bills as needed until the budget has been approved.
Council President Jenny Folsom said they got a little later start on the budget this year, but should have it ready for approval at the first council meeting in October. “This is to keep everything operating and bills paid as normal until we do that,” she said.
Meanwhile, the financial news for the current fiscal year is looking positive. “We don’t have all the expenses in yet, but we are down approximately 8 percent on our expenditures, which is good, and we’re about the same on our revenues,” she said.
She also noted that Cullman County’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, below the state average of 5.6 percent.
One item Cullman County veterans hope is included in next year’s budget is a donation to send veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to Annapolis, Maryland, for a stellate ganglion block (SGB) shot.
Saving Forgotten Warriors has been sending veterans to get the shot, which is still considered experimental and thus not covered by insurance or the VA. The shot relaxes the central nervous system and gives it a “reboot.”
Col. Ken Brown spoke at the council meeting and updated them on the progress of the program.
“You folks were good enough to provide us with funding this fiscal year,” he said. “We’ve sent 39 veterans up to Annapolis since December last year. It’s been a community effort. We recognize that 22 veterans across the United States are committing suicide every single day, so that’s over 8,000 a year, every year. We’re determined in our community among our veterans and our civilians not to let that happen here.”
Veterans Robert Turner and Sean Schofield, both Marines, told the council about the success they’ve had with the shot. Turner, a Vietnam veteran, said he received the shot the day before his 51st wedding anniversary. “I watched the shot go in my neck, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been that calm,” he said. “To this day, it’s still that way. I guess the best person who can tell you about it is my wife and my oldest son. He’s been waiting for me to blow up like I used to do when we’d have a problem working, and since that day, I have not.”
Schofield, Iraqi Freedom vet, said, “The shot is very real and my symptoms and my problem was also very real.”
He suffered from visions of what he’d seen while serving. Eventually, he went to the VA, and was taking 18-20 pills a day. “When I got that shot, I felt as good as the day I got off the plane to go fight,” he said.
“I hope we can receive your continued support,” he added.
“We thank you for your service and your commitment to our country, which gives us the freedom to do what we’re doing right now,” said Councilman Johnny Cook.
Last year, the council gave $6,000 to the program. The SGB shot is pricey - $2,000-$3,000 per shot - and is available to active duty personnel, but not to veterans through the VA yet. Saving Forgotten Warriors, though, has found a retired Navy Seal doctor who will administer the shot to veterans for a reduced price of $800. It costs the group about $1,200 per veteran for transportation, lodging and getting the shot.
Brown said there is a bill in Congress that would require the VA to make the shot available to veterans. He continues to work with Congressman Robert Aderholt, but noted that it’s not likely to pass in an election year.
In other business, the council:
Approved naming an unnamed street off of Cherokee Ave. SW as Ege Farm Drive SW
Approved a special event request from Stephanie Coffey to have a wedding and reception at Festhalle on Oct. 9
Approved a special event request from Alexandria Flanigan of Filter of Hope for a 5k run fundraiser in Depot Park on Nov. 7
Approved a resolution recognizing October as Dyslexia Awareness Month
Approved a special event request from Roy Penney of Cullman First Baptist Church for a prayer vigil for emergency responders on the front lawn of the Cullman Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 2-3 p.m.
“It’s wide open to anyone who wants to come,” said Penney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.