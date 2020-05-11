On the first day restaurants and breweries could welcome customers inside to be served, Mayor Woody Jacobs presented Goat Island Brewery owner Mike Mulaney with a proclamation declaring May 11-17 “American Craft Beer Week.” The national celebration of craft breweries and the reopening was a coincidence, but a timely one.
“Although this year’s celebration will feel different from past celebrations, the spirit of supporting craft breweries who have supported their communities remains the same,” Jacobs read from the proclamation.
“Goat Island has been around four years last month, the whole time the community has supported us, the leaders of the community have supported us and we appreciate that it is good timing as restaurants and breweries are allowed to open starting today,” said Mulaney.
Councilman Clint Hollingsworth also announced that the Aquatic Center has also begun reopening, starting with the workout facility. “It’s going to be a gradual process as they go along, with the hours,” he said.
Fire Chief Brian Bradbury said they have been using three sanitizing machines at the Aquatic Center. “The machines are electromagnetic type of fogger machine,” he said. The mayor said the machines are more effective than wiping things down because it gets into “every nook and cranny.”
In his report to council, the mayor showed the new hanging flower planters coming to Main Street, thanks to the work of Parks and Recreation Department employee Kenneth Harrison.
Jacobs said he’d priced out the planters and the cost was $500 each. The total cost for 24 planters would have been $12,000. “It would be worth it because it would be really nice,” said Jacobs.
However, he asked Harrison if he could make the planters and Harrison was able to do so at a fraction of the cost, at about $100 per basket. “Even though this might not be as pretty as store bought, what are they going to look at when they drive down the street? They’re going to look at the beautiful flowers,” said Jacobs. “We really appreciate Parks and Rec’s assistance in this, and Kenny especially.”
“This is really going to make Main Street pop,” he added.
In other business, the council:
Approved a special event request from Melissa Hudson of the Crossing to hold a fundraiser and worship event on Sunday, May 16 at the Cullman County Fairgrounds pavilion and parking lot with Swamp John’s drive through fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and worship music, testimonies and prayer from 6-9 p.m.
Approved a special event request from Amy Mayfield of the American Heart Association to hold a free event and celebration 5k run/walk, health screenings and games at Depot Park on Sept. 12 from 9 - 11 a.m.
Approved a resolution to allow the mayor to bind the city for general liability, property and workers compensation insurance
Approved a resolution to extend the bid for various types of rock with Blount Springs Materials Company until March 31, 2021
Authorized the mayor to agree to a continued sublease agreement with Cullman Christian School for a storm shelter.
