The city of Cullman held a brief special called meeting on Monday, July 17, where the single item addressed was to enter a closed executive session in order to discuss preliminary negotiations involving a competitive economic development project.
While the council is not allowed to take any action outside of an open quorum, the Alabama Open Meetings Act does allow for private discussions on certain matters after a meeting has been convened and the majority of present members vote to enter an executive session.
In addition to preliminary negotiations involving trade and commerce, a council may enter a closed session to discuss:
- The general reputation and character, physical condition, professional competence or job performance of public employees who have not filed a statement of economic interest.
- The discipline, dismissal or to hear written complaints/charges against a public employee.
- The legal ramifications and options for pending litigation, controversies imminently likely to be litigated or meet with a mediator or arbitrator.
- Security plans and procedures of structures, facilities or other infrastructure where public disclosure could be detrimental.
- The identity of undercover law enforcement agents or informers.
- Acceptable offers for purchase, sale, exchange, lease or market value of real property.
- Strategy for negotiations between the governmental body and a group of public employees.
- Evidence or testimony presented during a public or contested case hearing.
The council took no further action after reconvening the public portion of its meeting.
An overview of the Alabama Open Meetings Act can be found on the Alabama League of Municipalities website.