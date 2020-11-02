The members of the Cullman City School Board were sworn into office Monday evening, with two new members taking their places on the board.
Board members Joey Orr (Place 1) and Chris Branham (Place 2) were sworn in for their second terms in office, and Jason Neal (Place 4) was sworn in for his fourth term.
Amy Carter joined the board after she ran unopposed for Place 5, which was previously held by Suzanne Harbin, and she said she was looking forward to getting started.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m really excited.”
Cheryl Harrison is the other newcomer to the board after winning the election for Place 3, which was previously held by Lee Powell.
“It feels really good,” she said. “I’m excited about serving this term and looking forward to getting started.”
The board held a short meeting after members were sworn in, and awarded a contract for the labor for new turf replacement at Cullman High School to ECI/Fieldturf in the amount of $114,582.
The board also approved an updated nurse substitute list which added more substitutes, said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson.
She said substitute teachers and nurses have both been in high demand this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the board will continue to look for more to add to the list as the year continues.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to add a few more, but this will really help us deal with some of the issues that we’ve been having right now, so we’re glad to be able to approve a couple more nurses tonight,” she said.
