The Class 6A state champion Cullman High School boys basketball team was recognized at the Cullman City School Board meeting Tuesday evening.
“The run was extremely exciting,” said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff addressing the team. “As a basketball fan it was fun to watch. I know everyone in here, everyone on this stage, we would see them at the games and we would all just be in awe watching you play.
“You may not remember what you did in math today, 20 years from now, but you will never forget what you accomplished this year. It may not be setting in right now, but 20 years from now and you’re having a conversation, you will remember specific games and plays and just the way you conducted yourself. So congratulations on that.”
Kallhoff thanked the seniors for their leadership and challenged the underclassmen to work hard to return to the finals next season. The board presented each player, coach and manager with a certificate of achievement.
Cullman’s legislative delegation presented the team with a joint resolution from the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives recognizing their accomplishment.
Senator Garlan Gudger expressed his pride in the team.
“We just wanted to say that not only did you do something that was a feat that most people wish they could do, including myself ... but at the same time, the whole state of Alabama watched you. and even when I went back to the Senate the next week, the senator that was over Huffman said ‘You stole my trophy.’ It wasn’t really my trophy, but I feel like it’s my trophy. and everybody in this room feels like it’s their trophy.”
Representatives Randall Shedd and Corey Harbison touted the team’s work ethic and congratulated the players and coaches on their championship season.
“We’re proud of y’all and to win like you did ... with class and representing our community...” said Harbison. “We appreciate you and the way y’all did it, and your actions while you were doing it.”
