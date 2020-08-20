The city of Cullman has begun work on upgrading Nesmith Park to include a new high school level ball field and splash pad.
The city received a $350,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to overhaul at Nesmith Park including constructing a splash pad, playground, basketball and pickleball courts, multi-use fields, walking trail and restrooms. The city is moving the power lines underground as well.
Nesmith Park had a pool in the past, but it had to be removed after repair costs began running too high, but this grant will enable the installation of another water feature in the park. "We think this will be really good," said Mayor Woody Jacobs. "We're excited about it, parks and rec is excited about it. We'll have more facilities by the school and this will be a great addition to the neighborhood."
Jacobs said they've seen that when parks are upgraded, housing values also rise. "Housing starts getting upgraded, housing values start going up," he said. "People are buying and doing fixer-uppers."
The renovation is expected to be complete sometime next spring or summer.
Council President Jenny Folsom said the park fills a need in the community. "People are enjoying much more outdoor activities now," she said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.