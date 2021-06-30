West Main Avenue may soon be an unwelcoming place to drive — but it’ll only be temporary.
Construction work will soon begin on a full-scale resurfacing project for the heavily-used road, which links a major U.S. highway with Cullman’s busy industrial sector (while passing Heritage Park, the Cullman Aquatic and Wellness Center, and a host of local businesses, on the way).
At its regular meeting this week, the Cullman city council awarded a $2,259,483.61 bid to Good Hope Contracting, one of two bidders on the project, to perform the upgrade to one of the city’s busiest streets. Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city is eyeing a tentative completion date of September.
Jacobs also noted the city won’t be on the hook for the majority of the cost, which comes via an appropriated award, spearheaded by Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman), as an ALDOT priority from the state’s gas tax revenues. The work will cost the city only about 10 percent (approximately $200,000) of the project’s total estimated cost — a huge savings, as Jacobs pointed out.
“If we had to pay for the full $2 million for this project, it would come out to be more than what our local paving budget is for an entire year,” he said. “It’s very much a blessing to work with ALDOT and Senator Gudger to make this project happen.”
“It’s really needed, as we all know,” added council president Jenny Folsom. “It will be inconvenient during the construction time — but really, really nice when it is finished.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Wished Hannah Jacobs a very happy 30th birthday, with mayor Jacobs — her father — presenting Hannah with a bouquet of flowers as the council gave her a round of applause.
- Held a public hearing concerning an agreement with Rock the South, LLC to coordinate law enforcement and emergency response services at the venue for this year’s event. Later in the meeting, the council approved the agreement.
- Approved a special event request from Amanda Knappenberger for a neighborhood block party at the 700 block of 8th Street SE (between 7th Avenue SE and 8th Avenue SE) on July 4.
- Approved a special event request from Heather Gudger of Southern Accents for an annual neighborhood block party in the alley behind the business, located at 308 2nd Avenue SE on July 10.
- Approved a special event request from Cody Miller of Desperation Church for a Volunteer Team Night Celebration at Depot Park on July 25.
- Approved a special event request from Summer Burden of Restoring Women Outreach for an addiction recovery resources event at Depot Park on Sept. 25. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Approved a special event request from Judith Caples of the Cullman Downtown Merchants Association for a Halloween Block Party on 1st Avenue SE on Oct. 30.
- Approved a request from Dollar General Store #22440, located at 1470 County Road 715, for an off-premises retail alcohol license. The store’s request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city’s Alcohol Review Committee.
- Approved a request from El Mexcal Mexican Grill, LLC, located at 1629 Town Square SW, for an on-premises restaurant alcohol license. The restaurant’s request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city’s Alcohol Review Committee.
- Approved a request from German Axe Throwing Co., LLC, located at 419 Main Ave SW, for an on-premises restaurant alcohol license. The restaurant’s request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city’s Alcohol Review Committee.
- Passed a resolution authorizing mayor Jacobs to purchase real property adjacent to Heritage Park.
- Passed a resolution to award a $4,012,534.56 bid for the Cullman Regional Airport Runway 2/20 Reconstruction Project to Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc., the lowest responsible bidder.
- Passed a resolution to condemn avigation (agricultural navigation) easements for flight safety at the Cullman Regional Airport. The city and the airport will not acquire private property via the condemnation; rather, the move authorizes the airport to maintain its flight path area by trimming tree limbs and other elevated obstructions to visibility.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s June 7 regular meeting.
