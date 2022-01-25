A key component of Cullman’s long-range plan to create a new civic footprint on the city’s south side fell into place Monday, as the Cullman City Council awarded a contract to build a massive new parking lot to serve the new civic center sports complex and adjacent recreational facilities.
The council awarded a $1,912,495 construction bid to Hanceville-based Carcel & G Construction, LLC, the lowest responsible bidder on the project. To be located on city-owned property at the site of the former Marvin’s home supply store, the new parking lot will feature between 500 and 600 parking spaces, all of which will serve the multi-use area bound by Heritage Park, the yet-to-be-built new civic complex, and the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, alongside the new Wild Water park.
The $1.9 million bid award is a budgeted expense, noted council members, and will redevelop the approximately 6-acre site of the old Marvin’s property.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Adopted an ordinance setting public park hours of operation and trespassing procedures at municipally-maintained parks throughout the city. A full copy of the new ordinance can be found at the city’s website.
Agreed to participate in a nationwide class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturer Endo International, with any monetary awards going to help promote drug education, law enforcement, and abuse prevention programs.
Awarded an open bid for general excavation and utility work to Manning Construction, LLC.
Approved a special event request from Melissa Aaron of the East Elementary School PTO to stage a 1-mile / 5K color run on Saturday, March 12 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 10 regular meeting.
