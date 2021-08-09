With less than two weeks to go before Donald Trump comes to town, bringing a national spotlight to Cullman with a post-presidency rally set for the open-air venue at York Family Farms, city leaders are making sure last-minute administrative details won’t hold up the event.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council signed off on an event agreement with Save America, the former president’s political action committee (PAC) responsible for staging the rally. It might seem like a minor formality, but it’s one that’s required in order for the rally to take place at all.
“It ensures that the rally will meet the city’s special event requirements; things like not having alcohol at the venue and those kinds of concerns,” said Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs, adding that the event’s traffic plan is expected to follow a similar pattern as that of this weekend’s Rock the South festival, which will be held at the same venue.
“All of the cooperating agencies that direct the flow of traffic have met, and for the most part have agreed on a traffic plan that will look a lot like the plan people can expect this weekend at Rock the South,” Jacobs said.
The city granted Save America the special event permit on the condition that a representative from the PAC agrees with its provisions and signs off on them ahead of time. At its Monday meeting, the council also put a final touch on Rock the South preparations, approving its annual 772 amendment with event organizers to authorize city police and fire personnel to provide enforcement, security, and response services at the venue.
Gates open at noon on Friday to begin Rock the South’s two-day festival weekend. President Trump’s rally is set to take place at the same site the following weekend, with gates opening at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 ahead of Trump’s scheduled 7 p.m. appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.