The upcoming warm summer weather will mark the first full-scale test of just how big a splash Cullman Parks & Recreation’s new RV park and campground can make — and in more ways than one.
The Palomino RV Resort at the Burrows-Hamilton Farm officially opened to campers in November. But as its first busy season approaches, the resort is sweetening the appeal for both campers and day guests with a new water feature — an inflatable aquatic obstacle course that’ll look familiar to anyone who’s ever caught an episode of American Ninja Warrior, the competitive obstacle course challenge series, on TV.
Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Zac Wood told the Cullman City Council Monday that the park-within-a-park — because that’s what it is — is aiming for a mid-May opening date, and will float atop the lake surface at the campground. Parks operations manager Kyle Clark said the inflatable park is the largest of its kind in Alabama, and one of the largest anywhere within a day’s distance of the Orlando-based Nona Adventure Park that inspired its Cullman counterpart.
After watching a video presentation and reviewing the aquatic park’s features with Wood, the city council awarded a $158,413 bid to The Entertainment Group, LLC (UNION Aqua Parks) on Monday to purchase the inflatable equipment and have it installed at the park by May.
The aquatic park will feature a maximum capacity of 217 guests, and will be open to both campers and the general public. Wood said his department is hoping to have a pricing scheme ready to announce sometime in the next few weeks. The idea, he explained, is to offer day passes to guests who just want to come out and enjoy the water park with friends or family, while offering campers at the park a discounted pass.
Located at the site of the old Burrows-Hamilton Farm property, Palomino RV Resort is located just off the Exit 305 interchange of Interstate 65 along County Road 222. Currently, the park features 50 campsites with electrical and sewer hookups, with most including a fire pit or, at premium sites, a full fireplace.
The city has plans to continue expanding amenities as the park matures, though it already offers fishing, kayaking & canoeing, basketball, pickleball, hiking trails, a dog park, a game room, a general store, a bath house, an on-site laundromat, and more.
Visit palominorvresort.com for more information about the park, and visit nonaadventurepark.com — the website of the Orlando park — to get an idea of what Cullman’s newest water park will look like.
