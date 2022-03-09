Coming only a week after its last regular meeting, this week’s session of the Cullman City Council was brief and carried only a light agenda. But the council did pause to congratulate the Cullman High School Bearcats basketball team for winning the program’s first-ever state championship, and to thank the city police officers who escorted the team to the Birmingham venue where they accomplished the feat.
The council also approved the annexation of a piece of residential property into the city limits, agreeing on a roll-call vote to annex a privately-owned parcel located on Morningside Drive NE. The measure had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city planning committee, and the annexation passed unanimously.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Approved a request from Ron Pierce of Fairview Florist for an off-premises alcohol license. The request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city’s Alcohol Review Committee.
Declared surplus miscellaneous inventory, equipment, and other assets no longer needed by the city.
Adopted a resolution approving the city’s Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Plan (MWPP) for the year.
Adopted a resolution approving the city’s participation in the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs’ Mutual Aid Consortium Agreement. The agreement coordinates for municipal emergency response personnel to attend at emergency events in other participating Alabama areas, and provides for other participating areas to send emergency personnel to Cullman if the need should arise.
Awarded a bid for a rubber-tired excavator to Cowin Equipment Co., the lowest responsible bidder, in the amount of $165,805.27.
Agreed to rescind a current bid request for timber clearing at the site of the future city civic complex, and to re-award the bid to the next responsible bidder.
Approved the minutes of the council’s Feb. 28 regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.