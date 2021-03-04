Since taking office in 2013, Cullman County Circuit Clerk Lisa McSwain and her office’s financial practices have gone through three state audits. And all three times, the result’s been the same: an unblemished, all-clear signal from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts.
The state department just returned the findings from its latest audit of McSwain’s office, which covers an uncharacteristically lengthy 4.5-year time span dating from December of 2015 to July 31 of last year.
Favorable audit findings may energize the public officials who’re being audited, but in practical terms, a clean audit is one that comes without a lot of commentary. After all, extended commentary from an auditing agency often means there’ve been out-of-the-ordinary financial dealings.
By that measure, the latest audit findings are reassuringly brief. “Tests performed during the examination did not disclose any significant instances of noncompliance with applicable state or local laws and regulations,” the department said in its report…which is exactly what McSwain said she hoped — and expected — to see.
“This is my third audit since taking office, and all three audits have been perfect audits with no findings,” said McSwain. “In some ways, that shouldn’t be a big deal, because we’re elected to office to hold the public’s trust. But at the same time, I also want the public to know that our office is managing their money well. I’m extremely happy with this audit.”
The lengthy audit period of nearly 5 years came about not because of any local delays, but rather because of short staffing and time constraints in the Montgomery-based examiners’ office. A combination of departmental turnover, heavy workload to cover all of the state’s 67 counties, and the more recent onset of the COVID-19 pandemic all contributed to the unusually long audit period.
“We typically have an audit every two or three years,” said McSwain. “But for this one, they [the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts] just had so much ground to cover, and didn’t have the manpower to get to all the counties in their typical time frame. But it turned out well for us all the same.”
McSwain credited her staff with having the skill and diligence to help keep her office free from any accounting red flags.
“I’m very blessed to have the staff I have,” she said. “We need everybody working together to accomplish our legal obligations to the public on a daily and annual basis, and I have a staff that really performs at a high level and works well together, day in and day out.”
