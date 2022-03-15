Cullman County Economic Development conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently at Cindy's Cottage Bakery in Cold Springs located at 2387 County Road 54 in Bremen, just across from Cold Springs High School.
Those in attendance were owner Cindy Stricklin, Chairman Jeff Clemons, Commissioner Garry Marchman, State Representative Corey Harbison, and Cullman County Economic Development Director Bradley Williams, representatives from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Cullman County Economic Development Office and members of the community.
