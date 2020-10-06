The final municipal election in Cullman County was decided Tuesday when - by a narrow margin - incumbent Dodge City councilman Ervin Chumley held off challenger J.V. Shelton to win another four years on the council.
In a vote of 34-31, voters returned Chumley to Council Place 5. He’s been on the council since 1996.
The runoff election was necessary because neither candidate was able to garner more than 50 percent of the votes in the Aug. 25 race, in which Kimberly Searcy was also a candidate.
A special town council meeting is set for Oct. 13 at noon to canvas the election results.
