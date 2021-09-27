Cullman High School has won a 2021 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. Cullman High was one of 1,838 high schools in 25 states to score the college success accolade, which is an annual recognition honoring high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this award at Cullman High School, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff,” Cullman High Principal Kim Hall said. “Our teachers have worked hard over the last year to continue to excel despite the pandemic, and we’re so pleased to see those accomplishments acknowledged on such a high level by GreatSchools.”
The award is based on high school and postsecondary data provided by state education agencies, and offers a snapshot of whether a high school prepares students to enroll in college, succeed with college-level coursework, and persist into their second year.
Cullman High also won GreatSchools new, elevated distinction of excellence — the College Success Award - Gold — and was among 1,770 schools with multiyear track records of preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. Gold awardees have won two or more College Success Awards since the program began, with at least one win being in 2020 or 2021.
“Since we launched the College Success Award in 2018, we have learned so much about what makes high schools tick and how successful schools and leaders position their students on a path to success in college,” said GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane. “Our goal is to find and recognize these bright spots while uncovering common practices and insights from Award-winners — especially those that serve historically marginalized students well — that any high school can adopt. These practices can then become a basis for policies that enable all students to succeed in college.”
