Seniors preparing to depart Cullman High School have earned close to $5 million and counting in scholarships, so the school celebrated with a bit of an impromptu art project on the quad to showcase their college and career choices last week.
Seniors and art students at Cullman used chalk to draw out the logos and slogans of the colleges they’ll be attending next year, featuring everything from in-state schools like Alabama, Auburn, UAH, UAB, UNA, Wallace State, Huntingdon, Samford and the University of South Alabama; and out-of-state schools as far-flung as Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, Kentucky Wesleyan, Carson-Newman in Tennessee, University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, The Citadel, and the University of Georgia.
“We wanted to give seniors a fun way to share their college and career decisions, so I asked Mrs. Miller if some of her art students would be interested in creating chalk art logos on the quad for seniors,” Paula Graham, Cullman High School career coach, said. “So the art students, along with a few of our teaching and training students, created some incredible chalk artwork on the sidewalk of the quad. Seniors were given the opportunity to sign their names around their college logo. We also provided space for students who plan to join the military or go straight into the workforce.”
Graham said students “loved” the concept, and took time to sign the sidewalk and take selfies representing their future school or career path.