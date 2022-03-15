Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall is serving as the interim coordinator for the National Association of Secondary Schools in the State of Alabama, where she represents middle school and high school principals from Alabama in Washington DC.
She recently spent a few days in DC meeting with representatives from all 50 states, including Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who addressed the group to discuss key topics and answer questions from the elementary and secondary schools in attendance. Hall also had the opportunity to meet with senators and congressmen from Alabama to discuss topics educators are facing today.
Some of the key topics Hall discussed with political leaders in DC included the recruitment of teachers and the teacher and administrator pipeline; the mental health crisis facing we are facing in our schools; school infrastructure; and Title II funds for professional development.
The trip was part of the annual National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Advocacy Conference and National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Leaders Conference that brought 350 school leaders to meet with over 200 Members of Congress and their staff as they finalize the FY 2022 federal education budget.
“It was a pleasure to represent our Alabama educators and have a chance to discuss the important issues facing our schools,” Hall said. “We had many productive talks and my hope is our legislative leaders came away with a better understanding of what teachers face everyday, and how they can help.”
NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe added in a statement: “To best serve our students, our elected officials must learn from educators who are actually leading our schools. These amazing educators know what works in their respective communities and we must use their hard earned knowledge to guide our way forward. But their efforts here today are just the beginning. Until we intentionally and systemically put principals at the design table, we will never break out of the cycle of ‘try this try that,’ which has plagued education for decades.”
