Anyone attending a Cullman High School sporting event this year has had to purchase tickets using an online app, and a parent of one of the system's athletes spoke to the Cullman City School Board Thursday morning to ask for the return of cash ticket purchases.
Amber Milne spoke to the board as a representative of a group of parents and family members who wish to see the system allow cash payments at athletic events.
"I'm here on behalf of many parents who are respectfully requesting a cash option at the gate," she said.
The system has required the use of the GoFan app as a cashless method of purchasing tickets this year as part of COVID-19 prevention protocols, but the app charges a $1 convenience fee per ticket purchased and is causing confusion among some of the older people who are trying to watch their grandchildren play, she said.
Milne said she and others are able to pay cash at restaurants and stores around Cullman — including businesses owned by members of the school board — so she wants to see that option brought back for school athletics.
"Why is cash good enough for the businesses of Cullman but not good enough for the school?" she asked.
Milne presented a petition with 127 signatures that she had gathered in the past week, and said the system can keep using GoFan for those who want to use it, but many people also want to be able to pay cash at the door like they always have been in the past.
"We're just asking for a cash option, and I honestly just don't think that it's an unreasonable request," she said. "It's been here for years, we've been able to do it for years."
Board president Chris Branham thanked Milne for going through the proper process to speak to the board and share her concerns, and said board members will take her comments under consideration.
In other business, the board:
- Approved January 2021 payroll of $2,149,800.74, invoices paid of $859,894.43, financial statements and bank reconciliations.
- Gave permission for the CHS baseball team to compete in The Warrior Invitational Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 1-3.
- Gave permission for the CHS dance team to compete in the National Finals Dance Competition at The World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida on April 7-10.
- Gave permission for the CHS cheer team to compete in the UCA Championship in Orlando, Florida on April 21-27.
- Gave permission to surplus/salvage the following from Cullman City Primary School: USI digital 27" laminator and Smart Panel/Smart Board SB680.
- Gave permission to surplus/salvage the following from CHS: Unused/broken school desks (approximately 200), tractor trailer (donated), scrap metal, unused sand and rubber pellets.
- Gave permission to surplus/salvage items from the Technology Department.
- Gave permission to salvage an Interactive Whiteboard from Cullman City Head Start.
- Approved Head Start Financial Report for January 2021.
- Approved Head Start/Health/Nutrition/Disabilities/Enrollment Report for January 2021.
- Approved Head Start Federal Financial Report- quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020.
- Approved Head Start Eligibility Priority Criteria.
- Approved the agreement with architects McKee & Associates for the gym floor replacement at Cullman High School.
- Gave permission to accept bids on the Alabama Joint Purchasing Mini Bid System for network switches and wireless access points for all campuses for the 2021/2022 academic year (E-rate funded project).
- Approved Facility Usage Agreement between Cullman High School and City of Cullman for mutually beneficial facilities usage.
- Gave permission for Cullman Middle School to change report card dates for second semester from March 5 to Feb. 19 and from April 23 to April 9.
- Approved Functional Area Organization Chart for Cullman City Schools.
- Approved the Chief Academic Officer- Central Office job description.
- Gave permission to contract with current and/or retired teachers to serve as mentors for teachers pursuing NBPTS certification beginning Jan. 21.
- Gave permission to contract with the following CHS teachers to facilitate Night School Credit Recovery: Kenny Gleaton, Sara McCutcheon, Erica Ball, Amy Gleaton.
- Gave permission to contract with Tera Cabri to assist with student enrollment/clerical duties at CCPS from June 1 to July 31 (CCPS funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Cindy Stidham to provide custodial duties at Central Office as needed from Feb. 1 through Sept. 30.
- Approved the Bulletin Display Agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Quality Outdoor Advertising, Inc.
- Approved the occupancy agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Cullman City Board of Education for Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.
- Approved the 2021-2022 Breakfast Lunch Agreement between Cullman City Primary School and Cullman City Head Start.
- Approved the LEA Interagency Agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Cullman City Board of Education.
- Approved Head Start Policies and Procedures PG-GB04.
- Approved Cullman City Head Start Partnership Agreements: Brook's Place, Cullman Caring for Kids, Cullman Housing Authority, The Link, United Way of Cullman County, Victims Services.
- Gave permission to contract with Tera Cabri to provide Early Childhood Education consultation services to Cullman City Head Start from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022.
- Gave permission to contract with M'Kori Johnson to assist with Head Start enrollment/clerical duties from June 1 through July 31.
- Gave permission to contract with Sabrina Allen, Ann Davis and Julie Murphree to perform various duties at CCPS during the summer of 2021 to prepare for the next school year (CCPS/Head Start funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Avery Barnett to move furniture, maintain landscaping, clean floors, etc. during summer of 2021 (CCPS/Head Start funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Claude Thomas to move furniture, maintain landscaping, clean floors, etc. during summer of 2021 (CCPS/Head Start funds).
- Gave permission to contract with Lucero Michaus-Lejarazo to work during the summer of 2021 to prepare for upcoming school year and translating documentation (Head Start funds).
- Approved the following personnel considerations:
- Retirement:
- Crystal Askea, Spanish and French teacher at CHS, effective June 1.
- Resignations:
- Erin Tidwell, social studies teacher at CHS, effective May 28.
- Ginger Culver, custodian at WES, effective Feb. 26.
- Leave of absence:
- Gina Nix, teacher at CHS, intermittent FMLA beginning Feb. 5.
- Supplement resignation:
- Erin Tidwell, resign from senior sponsor and assistant softball coach, effective May 28.
- The Cullman City School Board will next meet on March 16 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
