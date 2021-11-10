CHS offers computer-aided drafting program

As part of Cullman City Schools’ expansive career tech offerings, Cullman High hosts a computer-aided drafting and design technology program that currently serves 70 students, while also offering college credit through dual-enrollment via Wallace State Community College.
Cullman High School drafting instructor Michael Wilhite noted students study and learn the basics and advance skills of engineering graphics using Computer Aided Drafting & Design software (AutoCAD software) as part of the program.
“They learn how to draw machine, structural, civil, and architectural projects,” he explained.
Students who complete the program are prepared to pursue further study and accreditation for careers as draftsmen, CADD operators, designers, engineers, architects, and roles in building science. Wilhite noted several students have completed the program and eventually gone on to careers as civil engineers, structural engineers, electrical engineers, architects and some even run their own construction businesses.
“Cullman High School is proud to offer the Drafting Design Technology Program for students interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematical) related fields. Students in this program have the opportunity to apply technical skills to create working drawings and computer simulations for a variety of applications, “Lindsay Brannon, Secondary Curriculum and CTE Coordinator for Cullman City Schools, said. “They learn the proper use of AutoCAD drafting instruments and techniques. Engineering-related occupations are in high demand, and we are proud to offer this CTE pathway for Cullman City students. We are pleased to partner with Wallace State Community College to offer dual enrollment credit for Modern Graphics for Engineers at no cost to students through a WSCC Workforce Development grant.”
In addition to drafting and design technology, Cullman City Schools additional career tech programs available to students include: health science; general agriculture; education and training; business management and administration; and food, wellness, and dietetics.
