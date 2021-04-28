Cullman High School has been named among the best high schools in the country in the 2021 edition of U.S. News and World Report’s Best High School Rankings.
The school was ranked the No. 16 high school in the state of Alabama, and ranks 1,490 in the country. Cullman High moved up a few spots from last year, when the school was ranked the No. 19 high school in Alabama for 2020. U.S. News and World Report gave Cullman High an overall Score of 91.66/100.
The rankings focus on six main factors, including: college readiness; reading and math proficiency; reading and math performance; underserved student performance; college curriculum breadth; and graduation rates.
Within those metrics, Cullman High posted a 95 percent graduation rate; 67 percent reading proficiency; 64 percent math proficiency; and 27 percent of students having passed at least one Advanced Placement exam.
Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall credited the accolades to the hard work of the teachers, staff and students who have excelled the past year — even through the challenges of holding classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so proud of our amazing educators and leaders who have gone above and beyond to ensure Cullman High remains one of the best schools in the state,” she said. “Every student deserves an opportunity to excel, and it’s so great to see that hard work acknowledge, with Cullman High now ranked even higher among the best schools in the state and nation.”
Though Cullman High has moved up this year, Hall noted the work is never done, and the educators at Cullman High have no plans to rest on their laurels.
“We’ll be celebrating this for sure,” she said. “But we know we have to keep learning, improving and growing to keep that momentum going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.