Cullman High School has been honored with the 2020 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, a leading nonprofit that tracks how well schools are preparing students for college.
Launched in 2018, the College Success Award honors schools that excel in ensuring students prepare for college, enroll in college, and succeed once they get there. Cullman High is among 2,158 award-winning schools from 29 states who have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year, according to available data from each state.
“We are so proud to be recognized with this prestigious award, and it’s a testament to the hard work of our great faculty, staff and students,” Cullman High Principal Kim Hall said.
GreatSchools is a leading national nonprofit empowering parents with essential information to improve educational opportunities for their child. Using GreatSchools’ ratings and school quality information, parents can find the right school for their family and take action to improve schools in their communities.
Thousands of articles, tips and interactive tools offer parents easy-to-use resources to support their child’s learning and wellbeing every day. Families, community leaders and policymakers use GreatSchools for the school information they need to guide children to great futures.
“We applaud Cullman High School for prioritizing high-quality public education, putting students on the path to bright futures,” Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org, said. “Over the past year, students, parents, teachers, and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank all of these individuals at Cullman High School for their unwavering pursuit of college success for all students.”
Superintendent Susan Patterson said she was delighted to learn of the honor, crediting the high school staff for their work to prepare students for the next level.
“Cullman City Schools works hard to make sure students are as prepared as possible for college, and it’s great to see the hard work of our teachers and administrators be recognized for that work,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.