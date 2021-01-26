The arts will find a way — even through a pandemic. With ample social distancing and precautions in place, the Cullman High School theatre department is gearing up for its first major production of 2021: Bright Star.
Tickets are on sale to the public right now via GoFan.co (Search “Cullman High School” to access ticketing). Tickets will be paperless, and the performance will also be available to stream online at cullmanhs.booktix.com — a first for the CHS theatre department. Tickets for live performances in the theatre itself are limited due to social distancing. Performances are set for 7 p.m. on January 28; 7 p.m. on January 29; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on January 30.
“We actually chose this production last year and we were not able to do it,” Cullman High theatre director Wayne Cook explained. “We maintained the rights and since the pandemic we have waited until the time was right to put it together. We hope the community will support the arts, buy tickets and come out to see this great production. With limited seating, we want and really need to sell every ticket.”
Bright Star is a musical, set in the 1940s in the mountains of North Carolina, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It first launched in 2014 and ran on Broadway in 2016.
“It is based on a true story and has so many elements people can enjoy. It is heartwarming, moving and also funny,” Cook explained. “The music is bluegrass and is simply delightful. Being from a small town with small town roots in the South, we have been able to identify quite well with the musical.”
But what did it take to pull off — and prepare — this performance while adhering to safety precautions and social distancing? A lot of effort, according to Cook, though it will be more than worth it to see students finally bring the show to life on stage. He said from rehearsals to the layout of the performance itself, he had to rethink basically everything along the way due to COVID-19.
“We have social-distanced the blocking and made sure students did not touch each other,” Cook said. “This is a very hard thing to do in theatre. At times this past year, it felt like we were swimming in molasses — but we are here and ready to perform it in a safe way. Our students are incredibly talented and will not disappoint.”
Cook went on to explain the execution was monumental. They’ve altered everything for rehearsals to the way students will take their bow at the end of the show. It’s taken a tightrope balance of keeping students safe, while still working to deliver a worthwhile show for all involved.
“We have strict protocols that have to be followed, and all audience members must wear a mask. Our actors do not wear a mask when acting, but some who have small parts or do not have lines may choose to wear a mask on stage,” he said. “We encourage social distancing and have really hammered down the need for actors and crew to be responsible so that this show could be performed. They have done a great job and deserve this stage time because of their hard work and diligence. We have had to learn brand new things through this process but I’m glad we did.”
Despite the added safety precautions, Cook said students have responded well to getting back into the theatre this year. It’s taken a lot of work, but Cook said to finally reach the finish line and be able to put on a live show is truly satisfying.
“In the midst of the pandemic, there is one song in the musical entitled ‘The Sun Is Gonna Shine Again.’ I have held out that the message of this song is the message we all need to hear right now,” he explained. “Things are going to get better. I’m glad we can do what we can do. Our students need theatre and would be totally lost and confused if they did not have something to work toward. It is the same with all our Fine Arts programs. Our students have a need to express themselves through the arts. I’m glad we can give them that opportunity.”
Cook had a list of people to thank for getting Bright Star to the stage: “We have great students who are very diligent. I work with amazing people who, without their work, we could not possibly do this production. The main one I think of is Sarah Jane Skinner. She is a very important part of the directing staff. I couldn’t do what I do without her. She is an amazing talent and I am glad we have her at Cullman High. I am also thankful to Elizabeth Wilson and Nohealani Naehu, both Fine Art Instructors, because of their contribution in the areas of art and dance. Our administration has been fantastic. They have had such a hard job this year, but along the way they have encouraged us to let students do what they do. They want to see students on stage sharing their talents in a safe way. I want to thank all of them: Dr. Patterson, the school board, Mrs. Hall, Mr. Stephens, Mr. Sparks, and Mrs. Tuggle. They have made Bright Star possible.”
