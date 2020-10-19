Cullman High School students kicked off their Sunday shoes — and probably a few more pairs, too — as part of a shoe donation drive for local charity Curt’s Closet.
The drive, led by the school’s Student Government Association, brought in a total of 351 pairs of shoes as donations as part of the Footloose Shoe Drive. The donations went to Curt’s Closet, a local Cullman area charity that provides clothes and shoes to local children and families. The non-profit was founded in 2018 by Ashley Wilson in honor of her late son Curtis.
Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall said she was so proud to see students rally around such a great local cause, adding it was an amazing way to honor Curt’s legacy while echoing the district’s mission to inspire students for lifelong success through character, citizenship and scholarship.
“It is wonderful to see our students take the opportunity to show good character and good citizenship through their benevolent efforts,” she said. “Curt’s closet is very close to our heart as we lost our beloved Curt Wilson just a few years ago. We miss him dearly. We are so proud of the work that Ashley is doing to carry on Curt’s name and to give back to others in our community.”
Wilson said the shoe donations would be provided for local families in need as we head into the winter and middle of the school year. The non-profit provides shoes and clothes for those 19-years-old and younger, with families able to come and “shop” for donations, all for free.
“Of course we appreciate the support Cullman High has given, and they’ve supported us since Day 1,” she said. “The faculty and students are amazing, and I really couldn’t do it without them. The shoes we’ve collected and are able to use here will be cleaned up and we’ll get them to children in need.”
For the donations that aren’t a good fit locally, Wilson said they’ll be refurbished and donated to a charity overseas to be distributed in developing countries.
“These donations are going to bless a lot of people, in Cullman and all over the world,” she added.
Curt's Closet is located at 1515 Saint Joseph St, NW, Cullman, Alabama.
