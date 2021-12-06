HANCEVILLE — Santa didn’t bring the snow during his weekend stopover from the North Pole, but he did keep the rain at bay, tossing candy to kids from atop an antique fire truck as the star of the 32nd annual Cullman County Christmas Parade.
Overcast skies greeted throngs of visitors on a warm Saturday as the parade made its way along its customary route down U.S. Highway 31in Hanceville. Local centenarian businessman Roy Drinkard rode alongside city leaders atop the lead float as this year’s parade grand marshal, followed by a cavalcade of vehicles from area fire departments and service organizations, as well as plenty of music from county high school marching bands.
The parade was only part of Santa’s extended pre-Christmas stay in Cullman. Old St. Nick also put in an appearance a day earlier, joining in the Christmas in Cullman Parade and tree lighting ceremony held Friday evening in historic downtown Cullman. The annual city parade took over First Avenue leading into the Warehouse District, where the city’s Christmas tree lit up at Depot Park, just across from the giant traditional German Weihnachtspyramide, or Christmas Pyramid, located just outside the Col. Cullmann Home.
Cullman continues to celebrate its German roots in holiday style this weekend, when the city’s Christkindlmarkt opens for a two-day Christmas outing featuring plenty of crafts shopping on tap from local vendors, as well as a nip of authentic Glühwein mulled wine or the cozy comfort of a cup of hot chocolate. Local entertainment from ballet to theater to live music is also on tap for the event, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Festhalle Farmers Market.
Visit christmasincullman.com for more information about all the Christmas in Cullman activities unfolding between now and Dec. 25.
