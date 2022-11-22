For the frequent visitors of the Ave Maria Grotto, the Christmas season offers a unique opportunity to view the works of Brother Joseph in a new light. The fourth annual Christmas at the Grotto returns this Friday, Nov. 25, with an expanded number of days and features.
Director of the Ave Maria Grotto, Roger Steele, said the tradition began in November 2019 with only portions of the park grounds decorated and opening for just a few nights. This year Christmas lights will be on display for a total of 17 nights, five of which will feature food trucks, wagon rides across the Abbey grounds and woods, and live music.
Steele said that the good tidings and cheer of Christmas certainly create the right atmosphere, but the real highlight is simply being able to witness the works of Brother Joseph at night. He said the experience serves as a reminder of the first chapter of The Gospel of John, and offers an opportunity to break from the excess and extravagance of the Christmas season, and to just for a moment reflect on its true meaning.
“It adds a sense of holiness and spirituality and lets people hook into that aspect of Christmas that is sometimes missing in the secular world,” Steele said.
Dates and times
- Nov. 25, 26 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 1, 2, 3 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 9, 10 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 11, 15 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 16, 17 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 19, 20, 21, 22 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 23 — 5-9 p.m.
- Dec. 26 — 5-9 p.m.
Admission
- Adults — $10
- Seniors — $8
- Military/Veterans/1st Responders — $7
- Teens (13-17) — $8
- Children (5-12) — $7
- Children under 4 — free
Wagon rides on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 — $10
Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, and 23 will feature the wagon rides and food trucks, as well as a planned special appearance by Santa Claus Dec. 23. For more information visit avemariagrotto.com.