Christmas at the Grotto returns December 26

Ave Maria Grotto has decked the halls, shelves, sidewalks and shrines in the gift shop and four acre garden park with festive sparkling lights to spread a bit of ambiance and calm to visitors. Br. Joseph Zoettl’s Jerusalem in miniature has been decorated with a dazzling display of lights and is being presented each Thursday through Saturday in December from 4-9 p.m. weather permitting, and during Christmas week on December 26, 30-31.
After last year’s successful debut of Christmas at the Grotto, the staff at Ave Maria Grotto decided to turn the event into an annual event with additional dates and expanded lighting features and activities throughout the grounds.
Grotto Director, Roger Steele is in his second year of hosting Christmas at the Grotto and invites the public to come enjoy free hot cider, coffee and cookies during the event.
“Our shelves are stocked with a great selection of Christmas ornaments, nativities, candles, books, Bernard’s Best bread, cookies, and all kinds of wonderful stocking stuffers. Let our staff assist with your Christmas shopping list.”
Steele said last year he only had a limited amount of time to prepare for the event, but was happy with the turnout.
“This year, visitors will get an expanded view of the park in lights and experience the full effects of Br. Joseph’s work at night.”
In addition to expanding lighting throughout the grounds, on December 19, plans are in place to have live entertainment, food, and arts-and -craft vendors. “We really want to make this a premier Christmas event in North Alabama,” Steele continued.
Admission to the grotto is $6 per person. Students ranging in ages from 4-18 years old are $3; Children 3 and under are free. Ave Maria Grotto is open daily to the public from 9-5 p.m. Visit Ave Maria Grotto avemariagrotto.com for more information. Follow avemariagrotto on Facebook.
The monks ask everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing while enjoying their time at Ave Maria Grotto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.