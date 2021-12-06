The Cullman City Council approved a special event request for the Christkindlmarkt that is set for this weekend at the Festhalle, with alternate rainout dates set for the following weekend if necessary.
The Christkindl Market will be modeled after a traditional German Christmas market, offering visitors a chance to grab a mug of authentic Glühwein mulled wine or some hot chocolate while finding the perfect Christmas gift from local craft and retail vendors. The two-day event, which is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, will also offer entertainment from the local Civic Ballet company, local bands, and local theatre groups.
City Council President Jenny Folsom said this weekend’s weather forecast looks like rainy conditions will likely force the event to be delayed to the alternate dates of Dec. 17-18.
“We have to go with the weather at these outdoor events,” she said.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said Cullman Parks and Recreation will make the decision on possibly delaying the market by Tuesday afternoon, and if the dates are changed, the announcement will be made on the Parks and Recreation social media pages.
Jacobs also gave an update on some of the paving projects that are ongoing in the city, and said Main Avenue is now mostly paved with the turn lanes set to be finished by the end of next week barring any weather delays.
The paving of 24th Street should also begin this week as long as the weather cooperates, he said.
The city has also been working with the county to assist in patching of some of the worst spots on Bolte Road that are in the county’s jurisdiction, and those should be patched by the end of the year, Jacobs said.
In other business, the council:
- Resolution No. 2022-14 to enter into an agreement with ALDOT for sidewalks and streetscape improvements along 2nd Ave NE from Arnold Street NE to Clark Street NE.
- Passed Resolution No. 2022-15 to enter into an agreement with Financial Imaging, LLC for utility billing mailing and inserting services.
- Passed Resolution No. 2022-16 to enter into an agreement with Paymentus Corporation for utility billing online and electronic payment services.
- Passed Resolution No. 2022-17 to adopt the 2022 Council Meeting Schedule.
- Passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 to approve the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from Feb. 25, 2022 until Feb. 27, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.