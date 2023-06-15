Fairview High School principal Chris Gambrill announced his intention to retire from his full-time position on Thursday, June 15.
Media and communications specialist with Cullman County Schools Ty Watwood confirmed Gambrill's decision when speaking to The Times Thursday afternoon.
"It is true that Chris is retiring as the principal of Fairview. Pending board approval, he will be continuing to work with the school system on a part-time basis after his retirement," Watwood said.
A public records request submitted to Gambrill by The Times in April has now been resubmitted to Fairview High School Secretary Linda Nichols.