A local child died Sunday after reportedly being discovered unresponsive in a car at Holly Pond and transported to the hospital.
According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, three year-old Johnathan Millam, known by his family as “L.J.,” was pronounced dead Sunday at Cullman Regional. Law enforcement has not released the specific circumstances surrounding Millam’s cause of death.
A memorial crowdfunding support campaign has been started on the family’s behalf online at GoFundMe. Millam “is survived by his parents and older sister,” the campaign states.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. In a statement Wednesday, Sheriff Matt Gentry said that effort is ongoing.
“There was an incident involving a small child. It appears to be a tragic accident, but it is still in the early stages of investigation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.