Nine students graduated from the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday.
Rather than sitting on the stage like in past years, graduates at this year’s commencement sat at tables with their families to encourage social distancing between guests.
Before presenting students with their diplomas, CDC Principal Chris Chambers opened the ceremony with a welcome address and gave congratulations to the graduates.
He said graduates, families, teachers and everyone else involved with the school and its students had to give up a lot this year due to the early closure of schools, including prom, field day and end-of-year parties, but Friday let the outgoing seniors focus on one thing that they were able to have.
“We are focused on this time, and we are grateful to those who stepped up to make this happen,” he said.
During the last few months — and throughout the graduates’ entire time at the school — there have been many successes, failures and changes for them, and it is important for students to embrace the change and welcome the failures that will come with successes, Chambers said.
“Change is inevitable,” he said. “It’s going to happen whether you want it to or not.”
Chambers said this year’s graduates and their families embraced change and learned from the failures along the way to get where they are now, and they reaped the reward from that work during Friday’s ceremony.
“They were not paralyzed by the fear of failure or give in to the mediocrity that is common with a fixed mindset,” he said. “They embraced the challenges, learned from criticisms, and as a result, reached higher levels of achievement.”
Cullman County School Board member Mike Graves served as guest speaker for the ceremony, and he passed on a simple message to the graduating class.
He said when he was trying to write his address to graduates he thought back to his own graduation and how he had one question going through his mind while he was waiting to get his diploma.
“The question came to me, ‘What do I do now?’” he said.
He said graduation is just the first step of a long journey through life, and that question will continue to come up as graduates face their own challenges, so he offered a bit of advice to help them when they get to that point.
Graves said he spent a long time continuing to ask that question and only included himself, but he eventually realized that there is a higher power that is guiding him down the path of life.
He said that realization saw his path become clearer and brighter when he included God in his question, and he encouraged this year’s graduating class to do the same when they are looking for guidance.
“When this question arrives in life, ‘What do I do now?’ I hope you can be like me and say ‘God, what do I do now?’” he said.
