After seeing what 2020 had to offer, many residents of Cullman County may want to get out to celebrate its ending and the beginning of a new year, but they should still make sure to celebrate safely.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said the department will be taking its usual steps to make sure officers are on the lookout for any issues that may crop up during the holiday, but he is also recommending residents to stay at home rather than attending any large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re advising everybody not to go to big parties,” he said. “That’s an invitation for the spread.”
For anyone who wants to start 2021 off with a bang, fireworks are permitted in Cullman County but not in the city limits of Cullman.
Fireworks are not typically as big of an issue in the city for New Year’s as they are for Independence Day celebrations, but making sure no one is driving under the influence will still be a big point of emphasis for police Thursday night, Culpepper said.
For anyone who does get out for a New Year’s celebration, there will be some additional patrols out to make sure no one is drinking and driving, and there is also a chance of severe weather on New Year’s Eve, which makes it even more important for everyone to be safe if they get out on the roads, he said.
“We want to get the new year off to a good start with no accidents and no arrests or anything like that,” he said.
Rather than attend a large gathering of people from different households, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered some other suggestions for New Year’s celebrations, including hosting a party for just the members of your own household and having a virtual countdown with friends or family members who are their homes.
The CDC has also offered a few tips for those who do get out to celebrate the end of 2020:
- Wear your mask correctly over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face.
- Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.
If anyone is hosting a celebration, the CDC recommends the following steps to take to make sure guests stay safe:
- Talk with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
- Limit the number of guests.
- Keep celebrations outdoors, if possible.
- If indoors, open windows and doors. Use a window fan to blow air out, which will pull fresh air in through the open windows.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
- Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.
- Have extra unused masks available for your guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.
- Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.
