If the widely accepted theory of always craving Chick-fil-A on Sunday proves to be true, Cullman residents are in for a long summer after the announcement of the local franchise’s extensive remodel beginning next Thursday, June 15.
Project Designer Mason Silavent addressed the Cullman City Planning Commission on Monday, June 5, on behalf of CPH — the engineering firm behind the renovation’s site plans — seeking a final stamp of approval before the current restaurant’s demolition begins. Silavent said the proposed redesign was needed to improve customer service and safety while streamlining the restaurant’s daily operations.
The company has come to an agreement with the property owners of the adjacent Verizon store in order to expand the existing parking lot to provide additional spaces on the north side of the eatery. After construction is completed, the two spaces will share a single access point from Cherokee Ave. SW and Chick-fil-A will retain its current exit onto Patriot Dr.
Other exterior improvements will include expanded double drive-thru lanes and permanently installed drive-thru canopies to allow employees to continue providing a face-to-face ordering and meal delivery experience.
While the new building will carry a larger overall footprint at just over 5,000 square feet, the amount of interior seating will be decreased. This is needed in order to provide space for the design’s expanded kitchen layout to increase the restaurant’s capacity and efficiency. A drive-thru style sliding door will also be installed to create an easy transition for employees delivering meals upstream.
The estimated time frame for the project will require the restaurant be closed for five to six months, but Silavent indicated to the commission that he anticipates a shorter time frame.
Cullman franchise General Manager Breanna Posey said without a brick and mortar commissary, the option for catering or to utilize the company’s food truck will also be off the table for the duration of the project. As for the current employees, Posey said management offered incentives to anyone willing to stay until the restaurant’s final day of operation and to return after the new site is completed.
She said several employees will continue working for Chick-fil-A by assisting with grand openings or traveling to nearby franchises in Gardendale and Decatur, others will be temporarily employed by other local businesses.
“We met with them on a one-on-one basis and really tried to outsource them. It’s not just Chick-fil-A, we reached out and worked with a lot of places in the community as well. We just want everyone to know that we took care of our employees,” Posey said.