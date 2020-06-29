Cheryl Gable Harrison has announced her bid for Cullman City School Board, Place 3 in the August election.
Harrison is a lifelong Cullman resident, and a product of the Cullman City Schools. After graduation from Cullman High School, she studied at Wallace State Community College Hanceville and earned a degree in Interior Design from the University of Montevallo.
“I have worked in the field of Interior Design for almost 20 years - both commercial and residential. It is a profession that takes vision, diligent planning, creativity, and flexibility,” Harrison said in a press release. “I believe that the same business philosophy of looking at what is both sensible and economically feasible needs to be applied to the school system.”
Harrison said she feels that the city schools are at a very important cross-roads. She understands that at no other time has leadership and communication been so important. Her primary focus is first and foremost, to be an advocate for education - making sure that the voices of administrators, teachers, students, and staff are accounted for in all decisions. She acknowledges the fact that there are some much needed facility improvements within the system ranging from structural to traffic flow.
“It is no secret that the most pressing issues within the school system center on aging structural concerns and traffic congestion,” Harrison said. A pathway forward should continue the high standard of academic excellence for which the Cullman City Schools are known. Cullman is on the verge of the biggest housing boom in at least the last 40 years.
“We must prepare for this from an instructional and capacity standpoint. My goal is to ensure that throughout this process, we keep our priorities straight in addressing individual needs as they develop.”
Harrison’s focus when elected will be to strengthen the bridge between the city and the school system. She said no great progress can be achieved without constructive collaboration and frequent communication between all leaders in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic and how it dramatically altered the public education system structure has only heightened the need for communication.
“Open dialogue between city officials and the school system is imperative,” said Harrison.
According to the press release, Harrison's view is to develop a vision and turn that vision into a workable plan acceptable by all the stake holders.
“My family loves this town. We have been fortunate to call it home for most of our lives. My husband and I left Chattanooga after living there for five years to move back to Cullman because we wanted our daughter taught in the Cullman City Schools. I am running because of the passion I have for Cullman and the people of Cullman. I am extremely proud of the Cullman City School System and would like to play a role in making it an even better platform to serve our students and this community.”
Harrison is married to Ben Harrison. They have two children, Sophie, a 2020 graduate of Cullman High School, and Cole, an upcoming 8th grade student at Cullman Middle School.
“The bar has been set high by those that came before us and past leaders should be proud of the lofty achievements and rankings of Cullman City Schools. However, we must always be willing to raise that bar so that we do not become complacent. I feel that complacency is education’s greatest enemy. I humbly ask for your vote for Cheryl Harrison for Cullman City School Board, Place 3,” Harrison said.
Place 3 is currently held by Lee Powell.
