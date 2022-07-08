DECATUR POST — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, of Athens on June 27, and charged him with felony leaving the scene of an accident.
The arrest is a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on June 27, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in Limestone County when a pedestrian, Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens, was struck and critically injured by the 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup driven by Colwell.
On June 30, Combs succumbed to his injuries while at Vanderbilt Hospital, in Nashville, Tenn. As a result, on July 5, Colwell was also charged with manslaughter. Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.