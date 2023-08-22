HANCEVILLE — In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony of Wallace State Community College’s $8.8 million Center of Welding Technology and Innovation Center on Monday, Aug. 21, a string of new campus facility projects were unveiled.
WSCC president Dr. Vicki Karolewics described the event as a “historic day” when announcing a $48.8 million capital investment to build or renovate buildings at the main Hanceville campus. Funding for the projects will be bolstered by hefty contributions from a combination of federal and state legislative appropriations and donations from the Alabama Community College System approved by chancellor Jimmy Baker.
“This has been the most transformative period during my career in the Alabama Community College System,” Karolewics said.
The first project announced was a $4.2 million expansion of the Machine Tool Technology building which will place a larger focus on CNC and precision machining needed to meet demands within the automotive and aerospace industries.
The first new facility to be constructed is to be a $9.6 million dollar Automotive Technology facility centered around the industry’s shift to electric vehicles. WSCC’s newest industry partner, Nissan North America, donated a Nissan Leaf which is the first fully electric vehicle available for student training. The Cullman Electric Cooperative along with the Tennessee Valley Authority also pledged $44,000 for the installation of two EV charging stations.
Rep. Danny Garrett (R-44) outlined the importance of “getting out in front” of these industry shifts, pointing to the automotive industry’s $260 billion investment for the development of EVs.
“Here’s the deal, we’re not talking about a mandated green new deal. We’re talking about where the market is going,” Garrett said. “If the market takes us there, we certainly want these manufacturers who come to Alabama to stay here and we want them to expand here. We want Alabama to be in front of that issue. So as that market shifts, it’s important that we stay ahead of the curve and I see that happening here today.”
The most sizable new facility was a $35 million STEM Gateway Building partially funded by a $15 million supplemental Alabama legislative appropriation. Karolewics said the courses offered within the new facility will either be directly or indirectly related to STEM fields. The facility will house all mathematics, English, humanities, speech and culinary arts programs for the college’s first year students. It will also feature a digital learning center, restaurant and tutoring center.
A rendering titled “Changing the Campus Skyline” highlighted how the STEM facility will replace six of the campus’s existing 1960’s era buildings with the “one modern, efficient and aspirational learning complex,” according to Karolewics.
WSCC officials did not provide details as to which buildings are to be replaced by the STEM facility by deadline of this article.
Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger said leadership has been “waiting on [the announcement] for years” and touted the impact WSCC has had on the region’s workforce demands.
“What a great day for Cullman County. Wallace State is the crown jewel of the community college system. This administration, the teachers and support staff continue to find the right formula that makes the state of Alabama, and the students that leave here, prepared for the state-of the-art jobs that they have the opportunity to obtain once they leave this campus,” he said.