Beginning next week, the city of Cullman will begin picking up recyclables on the same day household garbage is collected.
Previously, the city had different schedules for trash and recyclable collection, which meant some residents had to put out their trash one day and their recyclables on another, so making the change makes the process easier for the people of the city, said Councilman Johnny Cook.
“Now you’ve got one trip to the curb,” he said. “It’s going to be lined up with your regular trash pickup.”
The city suspended its curbside recycling program from April to August after the recycling center it used shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the city found another recycling center located in Birmingham, and purchased a large truck to cut down on the amount of trips needed to get the materials to the center.
Collection of recyclable materials resumed the week of Aug. 17, and Cook said at the time that the city may be making additional changes to the program.
Acceptable items for recycling include paper (mail, magazines, etc.), plastic (bottles, jugs, etc.) and cans (steel & aluminum).
Items that are not recyclable include glass, lightbulbs, aluminum foil, food, batteries, styrofoam, aerosol cans, hazardous items and waste.
Recycle dumpsters are also available at each city school campus for the public’s use.
