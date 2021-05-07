The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2021-2022 Emma Marie Eddleman Citizenship Award to be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala in February 2022. The award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.
Nominations must include a written statement listing the accomplishments of the nominee and why that individual should be considered. The nominee should be dedicated to community service, have accomplished outstanding goals or tasks in a community service role, have achieved an outstanding status in the community and be a resident of Cullman County. Nominations must be received by no later than Friday, May 14.
For additional information, or a copy of the nomination form, please contact Peggy Smith at 256-734-0454 or by email at psmith@cullmanchamher.org.
