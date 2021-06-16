The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Luncheon series will resume next month, after taking nearly a year off due to COVID-19. The first Community Luncheon of 2021 will be held on July 16 at Stone Bridge Farms’ Brownstone Center.
Guest speakers will be the Cullman-area legislative delegation who will provide an update on the issues important to our community from the last session in Montgomery as well as a look into what the rest of 2021 holds for the State of Alabama and the Cullman area.
“The Chamber is looking forward to returning to these monthly Community Luncheons as a way to communicate with the businesses and residents on the most up-to-date and relevant topics to the continued growth and success of our entire area,” said Chamber President Peggy Smith.
This is a ticketless event, reservations requested by July 2. To reserve a seat, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 256-734-0454 or email your reservation to rsvp@cullmanchamber.org. The cost for this luncheon is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
