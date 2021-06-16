State of the state

Sen. Garlan Gudger, from left, and State Reps. Randall Shedd, Corey Harbison and Scott Stadthagen speak at Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Community Luncheon last year. 

The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Luncheon series will resume next month, after taking nearly a year off due to COVID-19. The first Community Luncheon of 2021 will be held on July 16 at Stone Bridge Farms’ Brownstone Center. 

Guest speakers will be the Cullman-area legislative delegation who will provide an update on the issues important to our community from the last session in Montgomery as well as a look into what the rest of 2021 holds for the State of Alabama and the Cullman area.

“The Chamber is looking forward to returning to these monthly Community Luncheons as a way to communicate with the businesses and residents on the most up-to-date and relevant topics to the continued growth and success of our entire area,” said Chamber President Peggy Smith.

This is a ticketless event, reservations requested by July 2. To reserve a seat, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 256-734-0454 or email your reservation to rsvp@cullmanchamber.org. The cost for this luncheon is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

